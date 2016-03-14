HONG KONG, March 14 Commercial lender China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd launched on Monday an up to $1.75 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong, the first sizeable new listing to hit the city so far in 2016, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The bank, based in China's eastern Zhejiang province, is offering 3.3 billion shares in an indicative range of HK$3.92 to HK$4.12 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$13.6 billion ($1.75 billion), the terms showed. The shares are equivalent to 19 percent of Zheshang Bank's enlarged share capital.

The IPO secured $963 million in commitments from cornerstone investors including Zhejiang Seaport Group and Alipay (Hong Kong) Investment, which is part of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Ant Financial Services Group.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters email requesting comment on the IPO terms. ($1 = 7.7597 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)