PRAGUE Jan 30 Czech Finance Minister Andrej
Babis' Agrofert group raised revenue by 1.3 percent to 239
billion Czech crowns ($9.74 billion) in 2014, the group's
spokesman said on Friday.
Agrofert, comprising of 223 companies spanning from
fertilizer production to bakeries and meat processing, also
increased adjusted pre-tax profit by 19.3 percent to 6.8 billion
crowns in the year when Babis became finance minister.
Agrofert is the largest food and agricultural group in the
country and one of its biggest employers with the workforce of
34,000.
Some of the companies owned by Babis do business with the
state or generate part of their revenue from state subsidies,
which critics have seen as a potential conflict of interest.
Babis, 60, leads the ANO movement he established, which
finished second in early general elections in October 2013 and
then formed a government with the winning Social Democrats and
Christian Democrats in January 2014.
($1 = 24.5460 Czech crowns)
