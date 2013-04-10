PRAGUE, April 10 Korean Air has
taken a 44 percent stake in Czech Airlines, providing a lifeline
for the loss-making state-owned carrier and giving the Korean
group a bigger presence in Europe.
The Czech state had wanted an outside investor to help its
loss-making airline restructure and cope with difficult
conditions in Europe as a result of the economic crisis, high
fuel costs and competition from low-cost airlines such as
Ryanair.
Smaller airlines in central Europe have had a tough time in
Europe's economic downturn, with Austrian Airlines taken over by
Lufthansa, Hungary's Malev gone bankrupt and Poland's
LOT struggling with mounting debts.
"We only had two options: either find a strategic partner or
consider liquidation of CSA (Czech Airlines)," Czech Finance
Minister Miroslav Kalousek told reporters.
The sale, announced last month and finalised on Wednesday,
was for a nominal price of 2.64 million euros, derived from an
independent audit.
Korean Air, already Czech Airlines' partner in the Sky Team
global alliance, was the only bidder for the minority stake.
The Korean carrier already operates direct flights to the
Czech capital but will now make Prague one of its transfer
points in Europe, bringing new business to Vaclav Havel Airport.
Czech Airlines is one of Europe's oldest carriers but has
had to sell a substantial part of its assets, including cargo,
servicing and handling operations, under a restructuring
programme over the past few years.
James Halstead, a senior associate at Aviation Economics,
said Korean Air's investment alone would not solve Czech
Airlines' problems.
"It doesn't solve the fundamental problem of a small ...
state-owned flag carrier competing with major network carriers
and low-cost carriers in Europe," he told Reuters at an aviation
conference in Barcelona.
Korean Air said it was confident in the Czech airline and
did not plan to take part in managing the firm. "Our company is
not interested in participating in the management of CSA,"
Korean Air President and Chief Operating Officer Chang Hoon Chi
said at a signing ceremony with Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas.
Czech Airlines carried 4.25 million passengers in 2011 and
lost 241 million crowns that year, the most recent period for
which results are available. It has cut its fleet to 26 planes.
An attempt to privatise the airline in 2009 collapsed after
the bidder, Czech charter airline Travel Service, refused to
proceed without securing a capital injection from the
government.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher
in Barcelona. Editing by Jane Merriman)