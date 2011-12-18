PRAGUE Dec 18 Czech Prime Minister Petr
Necas will recommend to the government next year that it looks
to sell state carrier Czech Airlines (CSA) to a strategic
partner, he said on Sunday.
"I would welcome (privatisation of CSA) and I will recommend
this to the government next year," he said on a Sunday talk show
on Czech Television, Czech news agency reported.
"I am convinced that the only reasonable way to help CSA is
a sale to a strategic partner."
Necas also said he would not be for a sale of Prague Airport
because in current conditions it would not fetch the price it
deserved.
CSA has been struggling to recover from an ill-fated
expansion which stretched its finances since the mid of the last
decade. A privatisation attempt two years ago failed.
The airline, part of the Skyteam alliance that includes
Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM, had an
operating loss of 632 million crowns ($32.52 million) last year
and was selling parts of this business to improve its cash flow.
Earlier this month, it said it would cut a third of its 300
pilots in a restructuring.
($1 = 19.4370 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)