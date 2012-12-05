* State in early stages of preparing privatisation
* Planned sale comes after failed attempt in 2009
PRAGUE Dec 5 The Czech government will decide
on the privatisation of Czech Airlines (CSA) as early as April
next year after weighing possible bids from Korean Air
and Qatar Airways.
The state is in early talks with the two airline groups, and
expects tentative bids by the end of January and offers for the
loss-making Czech airline a month later.
"Talks are taking place, and if these talks are successful,
then the government could decide on its privatisation sometime
in April or May," Prime Minister Petr Necas said after a cabinet
meeting.
Necas confirmed an earlier Reuters report that the two
airlines had expressed interest in the carrier. The Finance
Ministry had reached out to around 50 airline companies at the
start of the sale process.
The government tried to privatise the airline in 2009,
following heavy losses from a failed expansion plan.
But that fell through after the sole bidder, Czech charter
airline Travel Service, refused to buy the state airline without
securing a capital injection from the government.
Czech Airlines, a member of the Sky Team alliance which also
includes Delta and Air France, has had to cut
back its fleet and services to avoid collapse. It lost 241
million crowns ($12.49 million) last year.
The company is owned by state holding group Cesky
Aeroholding, which also operates Prague Airport.
In September, the EU Commission gave approval for 100
million euros in state aid granted to Czech Airlines.
The Commission said the company's restructuring plan was
sufficient to address its financial problems.