PRAGUE Oct 23 Czech Airlines (CSA) has a
received a commitment for financial support from its biggest
shareholder Korean Air and from the Czech state to
stabilize the loss-making company.
The Czech carrier said on Thursday that Korean Air's support
was contingent upon a restructuring plan, the latest attempt to
reverse losses that have dogged it since a failed expansion a
decade ago.
The company has steadily sold assets and shrunk its fleet
and workforce, and in September announced it would reduce its
staff, including pilots, by a third.
"The CSA board received a decision by Korean Air to
financially contribute to CSA's stabilization and also a
proposal for a contribution to its capital," it said.
It provided no other details.
Korean Air acquired a 44 percent stake in Czech Airlines in
2013 from the state after the government had made several
attempts to sell the airline.
Privately-owned low cost Czech carrier Travel Service holds
34 percent, which it acquired through an option that Korean Air
had held. The Czech state controls a 19.7 percent share.
CSA is part of the state-controlled Cesky Aeroholding group
founded in 2011, grouping together Prague international airport
and ground operations companies.
Cesky Aeroholding's chairman Vaclav Rehor was quoted in a
newspaper on Thursday as saying CSA needed a $20 million
injection within the next six months.
"Cesky Aeroholding has pledged to study the Korean Air
proposal and it is ready to contribute to the capital increase
of Czech Airlines as a private investor," CSA said.
Czech Airlines reported a loss of 923 million crowns ($42
million) in 2013.
Airline operating margins worldwide stand below 2 percent,
with traditional European airlines under particular pressure
from the budget carriers on regional routes while Middle Eastern
airlines such as Emirates have eaten into business from
long-haul flights to Asia.
(1 US dollar = 21.8980 Czech crown)
