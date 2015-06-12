PRAGUE, June 12 The Czech car sector's revenue rose 15 percent to a record 991 billion crowns ($41 billion) in 2014, the country's Automotive Industry Association (AutoSAP) said on Friday.

Exports in the sector also grew 15 percent to 845 billion crowns last year, AutoSAP said.

The car industry -- whose 2014 revenue is just below this year's planned state budget spending of 1.2 trillion crowns -- is a major driver for the Czech economy, accounting for a quarter of manufacturing and almost a quarter of exports.

Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto is the biggest Czech carmaker and largest exporter.

Hyundai Motor and TPCA -- a joint venture between Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen -- are the other car producers and the country is home to a vast supply chain.

Car production reached a record 1.25 million vehicles in 2014, up 10.5 percent, thanks to recovery in markets in Europe and further afield.

AutoSAP has said it expects production to increase further this year, although at a lower growth rate than in 2014.

In 2014, the Czech economy grew by 2.0 percent, and increased by 4.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, the second fastest expansion pace in the European Union.

($1 = 24.3080 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)