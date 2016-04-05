PRAGUE, April 5 Czech new car registrations rose
11.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 59,598
vehicles, the country's Car Importers' Association said on
Tuesday.
Domestic maker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen,
led the sales with a 34.3 percent market share, followed by the
parent VW brand with 9.2 percent and Hyundai with
7.2 percent.
Economic growth in the European Union member economy was
among the fastest in the 28-strong bloc last year and the
expansion is expected to continue in 2016.
(Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Editing by Jan Lopatka)