PRAGUE Oct 5 Czech car registrations could grow this year to 255,000-266,000 vehicles, up from a record 2015 when 230,857 cars were sold, the country's Car Importers Association (CIA) said on Wednesday.

"We would be glad if those figures were confirmed," CIA chairman Josef Pokorny told reporters, referring to a study prepared for the association by consultancy PwC.

"We basically identify with these numbers. This year is so strong and the customer base is so high that we could reach those numbers, unless something significant happens."

