PRAGUE Oct 5 Czech car registrations could grow
this year to 255,000-266,000 vehicles, up from a record 2015
when 230,857 cars were sold, the country's Car Importers
Association (CIA) said on Wednesday.
"We would be glad if those figures were confirmed," CIA
chairman Josef Pokorny told reporters, referring to a study
prepared for the association by consultancy PwC.
"We basically identify with these numbers. This year is so
strong and the customer base is so high that we could reach
those numbers, unless something significant happens."
