PRAGUE Jan 29 Czech Finance Minister Andrej
Babis said on Sunday he would transfer his assets a trust fund
to comply with new conflict-of- interest legislation, but would
also challenge the rules with the European Commission.
Babis, the billionaire owner of more than 250 companies,
entered parliament and government with his ANO movement in 2013
and is favoured to become prime minister after this October's
election. Many Czechs trust his pledges to weed out graft in the
political establishment.
As number two on Forbes list of richest Czechs, worth $2.7
billion, Babis has been likened by media to new U.S. President
Donald Trump or the former Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi.
The new law, which cleared a final parliamentary vote
earlier this month, will ban ownership of media for ministers
and prevent companies in which ministers hold more then 25
percent from winning public contracts and discretionary
subsidies.
Babis's holdings include food and chemical companies, some
of which receive development subsidies and public orders, but
also two national newspapers and a radio station.
"I will get rid of everything including media, also my
internet media," Babis said in a live debate on TV Prima channel
on Sunday.
"Unlike President Trump, I will not appoint family members
to the trust fund," he said, adding that a family member would
have an oversight role in the structure. "I will have no
influence over the firm."
Trump said earlier this month he would maintain ownership of
his businesses but hand off control to his two older sons while
president.
Babis has said the new legislation, approved by votes from
the opposition as well as Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's
centre-left Social Democrats, was an attempt to drive him out of
politics. He has repeatedly denied any abuse of his position in
favour of his business.
Babis said on Sunday one of his companies would file a
complaint with the European Commission because he believed the
legislation violated European law.
Martin Plisek, a centre-right opposition TOP 09 party deputy
who co-authored the law, said Babis's transfer of assets to a
trust fund was not a clear severing of business links.
"I see at is circumventing the law," he said in the
television debate.
He said the Czech law was similar to an Austrian one, and
other European Union countries also regulate the business of
ministers.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Larry King)