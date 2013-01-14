PRAGUE Jan 14 Czech banks' loan growth slowed in November as recession in the central European country hit demand for credit, an industry body said.

The economy has been contracting since the middle of 2011 after a series of tax hikes and spending cuts by Prime Minister Petr Necas's government hit demand and consumer sentiment.

Latest economic data showed the trend of falling demand has deepened and a recession probably continued in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Loans provided by banks rose 2.2 percent in the 11 months to November to 2.35 trillion crowns ($122 billion), down from 2.8 percent growth in the 10 months to October, the Czech Banking Association said on Monday.

Loans to companies rose 0.1 percent in November, down from 0.5 percent in October, while consumer loans fell 2.0 percent compared with a 1.7 percent drop the previous month.

"The economic recession is affecting the credit market with some delay," the CBA said, adding the main growth factor was a 6.7 percent rise in mortgages propelled by low interest rates.

In a bid to restart consumption and offset a rapid fall in inflation below its 2 percent target, the central bank has cut the key two-week repo rate to a record low 0.05 percent and committed to keeping it low until it saw significant inflationary pressure.

It has said its next policy tool would be the exchange rate, which it would weaken to spur spending by encouraging consumers to buy now before imported goods become pricier. Such a move should also give the economy a boost by making exports cheaper.

Central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said in an interview with weekly Tyden it seemed demand could drop further and the central bank could move to weaken the crown in the first half. ($1 = 19.2035 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Dan Lalor)