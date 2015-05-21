PRAGUE May 21 The Czech central bank's board will debate limiting Czech state bonds purchases by local banks, to help protect the banks from any deterioration in the country's financial health, the newspaper Hospodarske Noviny said on Thursday.

The bank would evaluate the state's finances annually. If the country got into financial trouble, it could order banks to offload some of their holdings of state bonds, since the bonds would fall in value. If a bank refused, it would be obliged to increase its capital reserves, the newspaper said.

It was not clear from the proposal with what other assets the banks should replace the state bonds in such an event.

"We won't comment on this at the moment, because we will debate it at the board meeting on Thursday," CNB board member Jiri Rusnok told Hospodarske Noviny. The central bank was not immediately available for comment to Reuters.

State bonds make up 13.7 percent of assets held by the Czech banks, more than a double the euro zone average of 5.9 percent, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Larry King)