PRAGUE, Sept 16 The Czech central bank kept its counter-cyclical capital buffer (CCB) at a rate of 0.5 percent on Friday in a quarterly review of the measure it introduced at the end of 2015 to keep tabs on strong lending.

"If credit growth remains high, credit standards ease further and investor optimism continues to grow, the CNB will stand ready to increase this buffer rate further," the bank said in the accompanying statement. (Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)