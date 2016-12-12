PRAGUE Dec 12 The Czech central bank kept its counter-cyclical capital buffer for banks at 0.5 percent on Monday in a quarterly review of the measure introduced at the end of 2015 to keep tabs on strong lending.

"If credit growth remains high, credit standards ease further and systemic risk continues to grow, the CNB will stand ready to increase this buffer rate further," the bank said in a statement.

