PRAGUE, June 14 The Czech banking sector's ability to deal with potential shocks is stronger than a year ago and banks could cope with a very strong recession in a worst-case scenario, the central bank said in a yearly health check of lenders on Tuesday.

Highlighting one potential risk, the bank said in its annual financial stability report it would tighten mortgage lending rules from October due to "highly relaxed" conditions, although it did not see any overheating in home loans, which have been a strong driver of growth in recent years.

In a growing economy, banks have been looking to boost lending to compensate for pressure on profit margins caused by near-zero interest rates.

The central bank has already put in place a countercyclical capital buffer (CCB) rate of 0.5 percent, valid from 2017, to keep ahead of rising lending, which is seen growing overall in the market in the mid-single digits going ahead.

The bank said its latest report paid closer attention to the housing sector, as the mix of low rates and easy access to home loans created conditions for unwarranted property price growth.

"We don't see any overheating there, but we can see relatively looser standards, given a number of institutions are pushing into the market," Governor Miroslav Singer told a news conference.

The bank said it would tighten its recommendations to lenders, mainly in lowering the maximum loan-to-value levels.

Czech banks have avoided problems seen at other European banks since the global financial crisis and remain key earners for their western parents.

The largest banks are units of Austria's Erste Group Bank , Belgium's KBC, France's Societe Generale and Italy's UniCredit.

Overall, the bank said the sector was well geared for any possible shocks.

In its adverse stress testing scenario presuming a strong recession and fall to deflation, the sector's large capital buffer would allow it to stay above regulatory capital thresholds of 8 percent and keep it resilient to short-term liquidity risks.

The central bank also said public finances posed no risk to banks, which hold a large portion of state government bonds. The bank said it did not expect to impose any new capital requirements in the next three-year horizon because of this. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely and Alexandra Hudson)