PRAGUE, April 18 Czech banks expect to tighten further conditions for household loans in the second quarter of 2017, while on the corporate front conditions should ease, a survey conducted by the Czech central bank showed on Tuesday.

The central bank said that bank also expected demand for corporate and consumer loans to increase, while demand for mortgages should decline.

Record low interest rates have fuelled mortgage lending in the Czech Republic, driving up housing prices. The central bank has tightened recommendations to banks to limit mortgage sizes, with stricter limits in place since the beginning of April.

