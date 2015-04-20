PRAGUE, April 20 Czech banks expect credit standards to ease further and demand for loans to continue to rise in all market segments in the second quarter, the central bank's April lending survey showed on Monday.

Credit standards eased in the first quarter, the survey found, supported by competitive pressure, better risk perceptions, lower bank financing costs and improved liquidity. The easing was in both interest and non-interest terms and conditions.

Business demand for loans also increased for a fourth straight quarter in the first three months of 2015. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)