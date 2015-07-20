BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
PRAGUE, July 20 Czech banks expect credit standards for corporate loans to ease further in the third quarter while demand is set to grow, mostly from large businesses, the central bank's July lending survey showed on Monday.
The survey showed banks expected demand in all credit segments to rise this quarter.
Banks continued to ease credit standards in the second quarter mostly due to competitive pressures and the improving economic outlook, the survey said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.