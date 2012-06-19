(Adds quotes, details)

PRAGUE, June 19 A financial sector health check showed Czech banks remain highly resilient to adverse shocks and aggregate capital adequacy would stay above the regulatory minimum of 8 percent even in a stress scenario, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Escalation of the euro zone debt crisis and a subsequent sizable downturn in economic activity is the main risk for the banking sector in the highly open Czech economy, it said.

The Czech economy has slid into recession as government austerity measures cut household spending outweighing the impact of rising exports but the government austerity drive has helped Czech keep some of the lowest debt costs in Europe.

"The stress test results confirm that banks and insurance companies are resilient to adverse economic and market developments. This is due not only to their high initial capital buffer, but also to their ability to generate income even in an adverse scenario," the central bank said.

It said 12 banks would have to increase capital by 14.6 billion crowns ($717.71 million) or roughly 0.4 percent of gross domestic product in the adverse scenario which assumes a decline in economic activity over the three-year test horizon.

Further capital increase would be needed if banks had to write down exposure to their foreign parent groups, putting the capital need at up to 0.8 percent of gross domestic product.

"Even in the case of the extremely stressed variants... assuming collapses of large debtors or problems in Czech banks' parent companies, the capital adequacy ratio of the banking sector remains above the 8% regulatory minimum, although some banks would have to strengthen their capital," the bank said.

As many European lenders are working to meet an end-June deadline to boost core capital levels, the Czech banking sector, focused on domestic lending, has double the EU-prescribed capital buffers.

Sector capital adequacy was 15.2 percent of risk weighted assets at the end of 2011 while loans reached about 85 percent of overall deposits at the end of April.

The largest Czech banks are units of Austria's Erste Group , Belgium's KBC, France's Societe Generale and Italy's UniCredit.

($1 = 20.3426 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Jan Lopatka, Ron Askew)