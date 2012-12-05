* Banking sector has capital adequacy ratio of 16.4 pct

By Jana Mlcochova

PRAGUE, Dec 5 Czech bank are resilient to potential shocks due to a capital buffer in the sector that is more than twice as large as the regulatory threshold, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Financial sector health checks by the central bank showed the capital adequacy of the Czech lending sector was 16.4 percent at the end of September, more than double the mandatory 8 percent, and would remain comfortably above that threshold even under stress scenarios.

While many European lenders are struggling to shore up their balance sheets to comply with new and stricter requirements on capital ratio and quality, the Czech banking sector remains strong mainly due to a large a deposit base.

Its low leverage is illustrated by a loan-to-deposit ratio of around 70 percent, one of the lowest levels in the European Union, and surplus liquidity drained by the central bank in regular repo tenders.

"In the big picture, the Czech banking sector is very stable and probably in the best shape of any banking system in central and Eastern Europe," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

He said the large capital buffers did not signify banks would be over-conservative and reluctant to lend, as some critics have suggested, but rather there was low demand for loans in an economy which is probably going through its fifth quarter of recession.

The stress tests showed the banking sector's capital adequacy would fall to 11 percent, from 16.4 percent now, under the main stress scenario in the central bank's analysis.

Several banks would have to raise 18.7 billion crowns in total, or 0.5 percent of gross domestic product, to meet the minimum 8 percent target in an adverse scenario that assumes a deep decline in economic activity and partial write-offs of exposure to EU countries with debt above 60 pct of GDP.

If, under the stress scenario, banks also paid out an extraordinary dividend to shareholders, several banks would have to raise a total of 24 billion crowns to meet the 8 percent target, the stress tests showed.

The largest Czech banks are units of Austria's Erste Group , Belgium's KBC, France's Societe Generale and Italy's UniCredit. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova)