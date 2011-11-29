BRIEF-Varengold Bank: capital increase - new shares completely issued
* DGAP-ADHOC: VARENGOLD BANK AG: CAPITAL INCREASE - NEW SHARES COMPLETELY ISSUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PRAGUE Nov 29 The Czech banking sector is sufficiently stable to face any potential adverse shocks and the sector's capital adequacy would stay well above the regulatory 8 percent threshold even under a stress scenario, central bank stress tests showed on Tuesday.
In the negative scenario of the tests, several banks would have to raise capital by a total 13.6 billion crowns ($706.53 million).
Under this scenario, which projects GDP contracting by 4.7 percent by the end of the next year, the sector's capital adequacy would stay above 11 percent, the central bank said.
The adverse scenario also assumes a complete write-off of 24.4 billion crowns in exposure to five indebted euro zone periphery countries, which the bank said would not be significant enough to cause the banking sector any major difficulties. ($1 = 19.2491 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Jason Hovet)
STOCKHOLM, June 14 The Swedish Competition Authority said on Wednesday it had raided several insurance companies including one owned by Finland's Sampo as part of an investigation into suspected collusion over tendering for contracts.