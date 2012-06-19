PRAGUE, June 19 A financial sector health check
showed Czech banks remain highly resilient to adverse shocks and
aggregate capital adequacy would stay above the regulatory
minimum of 8 percent even in under a stress scenario, the
central bank said on Tuesday.
Escalation of the euro zone debt crisis and a subsequent
sizable downturn in economic activity is the main risk for the
banking sector in the highly open Czech economy, it said.
It said 12 banks would have to increase capital by 14.6
billion crowns ($717.71 million) or roughly 0.4 percent of gross
domestic product in the adverse scenario which assumes a
significant and protracted decline in economic activity over the
three-year test horizon.
Further capital increase would be needed if banks had to
write down exposure to their foreign parent groups.
($1 = 20.3426 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Jan Lopatka)