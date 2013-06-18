BRIEF-Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group signs LoI on talent housing development project
May 31Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
PRAGUE, June 18 The Czech banking sector's capital adequacy would fall to 10 percent, from around 15 percent now, under the most unfavourable scenario in a central bank analysis, the bank said on Tuesday.
Several banks would have to raise a total of 31.5 billion crowns ($1.64 billion), or 0.8 percent of gross domestic product in the adverse scenario to bring their capital adequacy to above the central bank's 8 percent regulatory threshold.
That scenario included a 50 percent write-down of the exposure of the five largest banks to their foreign parent groups, as well as impairment on exposure to EU countries whose debt exceeds 60 percent of GDP.
The largest Czech banks are units of Austria's Erste Group , Belgium's KBC, France's Societe Generale and Italy's UniCredit. ($1 = 19.1871 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Michael Winfrey)
May 31Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
By Chris Thomas May 31 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, tracking broader Asia, as investors took heart from data showing factory activity in China grew steadily in May, beating expectations of a slowdown. The manufacturing sector in the world's second largest economy grew faster than expected in May as activity in the steel industry rebounded sharply, an official survey showed. The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) held up at 51.2 in May,