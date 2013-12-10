BRIEF-Heeton Holdings enters into franchise agreement with Hilton
* Consortium Enters Into Franchise Agreement With Hilton For Its Hotel In Leeds, Uk
PRAGUE Dec 10 The Czech banking sector is resilient to potential shocks and its capitalisation would remain above a regulatory minimum in a stress scenario that assumes a recession over the next three years, central bank stress tests showed on Tuesday.
In the stress scenario, the sector's capital adequacy ratio would fall below 14 percent, from 17.3 percent recorded at the end of September, the bank said in a regular report.
But 10 banks representing around 11 percent of the sector's total assets would together have to increase their regulatory capital by around 10 billion crowns, or roughly 0.3 percent of gross domestic product, to meet the regulatory minimum capital adequacy ratio of 8 percent in the stress scenario. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* Consortium Enters Into Franchise Agreement With Hilton For Its Hotel In Leeds, Uk
ZURICH, April 7 Proxy adviser Ethos on Friday recommended Credit Suisse shareholders vote against the re-election of Chairman Urs Rohner and Vice-Chairman Richard Thornburgh in a binding vote at the April 28 annual general meeting.
April 7 The following table updates the assets and registered capital of banks in Vietnam, based on their latest published reports. NOTE: * Updated; unit: billions of dong FULLY STATE-OWNED BANKS MM/YR ASSETS REG CAP Agribank 12-16 *1,000,000.00 *29,126 #Vietnam Development Bank 12-14 324,526.87 14,159 #Vietnam Bank for Social Policies 12-16 *162,400.00 10,696 Dai D