PRAGUE Dec 10 The Czech banking sector is
resilient to potential shocks and its capitalisation would
remain above the regulatory minimum thanks to a capital adequacy
ratio that exceeds 18 percent, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
Under its baseline scenario based on its macroeconomic
forecasts from November, the central bank said three banks
representing around 2 percent of the sector's assets would have
insufficient capital and would need to adjust their business
model or top up capital in the future.
The bank said that, in its adverse "Europe in Deflation"
test, the sector's capital adequacy would fall below 14 percent
and 11 banks would face capital shortfalls. Banks would have to
increase their capital by around 15 billion crowns ($675
million), or 0.4 percent of economic output, in this scenario.
($1 = 22.2930 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by John Stonestreet)