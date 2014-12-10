PRAGUE Dec 10 The Czech banking sector is resilient to potential shocks and its capitalisation would remain above the regulatory minimum thanks to a capital adequacy ratio that exceeds 18 percent, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Under its baseline scenario based on its macroeconomic forecasts from November, the central bank said three banks representing around 2 percent of the sector's assets would have insufficient capital and would need to adjust their business model or top up capital in the future.

The bank said that, in its adverse "Europe in Deflation" test, the sector's capital adequacy would fall below 14 percent and 11 banks would face capital shortfalls. Banks would have to increase their capital by around 15 billion crowns ($675 million), or 0.4 percent of economic output, in this scenario.

($1 = 22.2930 Czech crowns)