PRAGUE Oct 31 When Tomas Bata turned the Czech
town of Zlin into a global shoe capital and created a "utopian"
factory village for his workers almost a century ago, his
red-brick architecture won widespread praise from the likes of
Le Corbusier as a "shining phenomenon".
By the 1930s, the Bata company had built Europe's
second-highest skyscraper, with its own mobile office tucked in
an elevator. Workers lived a short walk from the factory in
"Bata houses", and Zlin's 2,000-plus-seat cinema was Europe's
largest.
A world war and four decades of communism has taken some of
the shine off Zlin since then. Bata has not produced shoes there
for more than 70 years and dozens of the red-brick buildings in
its giant factory complex fell into disrepair, something that
has continued since the 1989 return of democracy.
But the architecture remains, and now public and private
investors are in the final stages of a decade-old plan to
restore the area with cafes, housing and entertainment centres.
The Zlin region will finish a 900 million crown ($43.79
million) overhaul of two Bata buildings next to the railway
station that will house a museum, library and gallery for the
Bata Institute next year.
Blocks away, private developer Cream Real Estate is building
a 300 million crown residential, office and commercial project
in a refurbished former Bata factory building.
"That time (of Bata) is over," said Martin Jarolim, Cream
Real Estate's director. "We have to think about what we can do
with so many buildings in such a large area in a smaller city
like Zlin...to bring new life."
RED BRICK SHOWCASE
Bata is still a global brand with 5,000 shops in more than
70 countries, but in Zlin, it is a few big tyre companies --
including a Continental factory in neighbouring Otrokovice --
and countless small- and medium-sized manufacturing firms that
now drive the town's economy.
The success of the Bata shoe empire funded Zlin's growth
from a town of 3,000 in 1894, when the company started, to a
city of over 40,000 by 1938 when the Batas fled to Canada before
the Nazi occupation during World War Two.
It wasn't until after communism that the Bata brand
reappeared in the country. After 1989, Bata's son Thomas J.
became a frequent visitor to Zlin.
The refurbishment work today continues to showcase the red
brickwork that colours Zlin, now a city of 75,000 tucked in a
lush valley 300 km (186 miles) southeast of Prague.
Ringing the centre, rows of boxy, two-storied, red-brick
homes, once used by Bata workers and called Batovky, dot leafy
neighbourhoods and are lived in today. Across from the factory
complex and beyond the main four-lane road that cuts through the
city stands a rectangular-shaped 11-story hotel from the 1930s.
When Tomas Bata died in a plane crash on July 12, 1932, his
brother Jan Antonin took over the company. It was then - with
the direction of renowned architects like Frantisek Gahura and
Vladimir Karfik - that many of the stand-out buildings appeared.
This included the flagship 77.5 metre tall skyscraper on the
edge of the factory complex that was refurbished in 2004 and
houses regional government offices.
Buildings around Zlin are marked with the same boxy shape
and steel window frames. Construction met Bata's demand for
efficiency by using reusable formwork to pour concrete.
The uniformity of Zlin's expansion was one of the largest
mass uses of functionalist architecture in its time. The model
was also a blueprint for so-called Batavilles replicated around
the world by the company - from Brazil to England and India.
"(It) really follows many of the ideas that are now sought
in new town plans in the United States, Europe and Asia:
walkable communities, mixed building types, a tight urban plan,
sustainable and green land-use," said Erik Jenkins, associate
professor of architecture at the Catholic University of America.
"Today, much is made about how architecture is innovative
but Bata was 75 to 100 years ahead of its time," added Jenkins,
who grew up near a Bata town in Maryland in the United States.
OLD WITH THE NEW
Despite the simple beauty of the town he created, the
construction of Zlin served a single purpose: to boost
production.
"In Zlin, style was not on Tomas Bata's mind as much as
utility," said Kimberly Zarecor, an associate professor of
architecture at Iowa State University.
"We look at Zlin today as having a 'modern' aesthetic, but
Bata saw the housing and the civic buildings as an extension of
the physical logic of the factory and tried to use similar
building modules for all the construction to save time and
money."
The end result, though, won plaudits from architects and
serves as a sort of time capsule for architectural historians.
Today, the factory complex remains an important location for
Zlin. And while the area continued to churn out shoes under
Communist times after it was nationalised in 1948, the return of
capitalism left firms struggling to compete with cheaper
made-in-China footwear.
Instead of shoes, small-scale production companies now
occupy the area, and tyre maker Mitas operates a factory.
Government offices, warehouses and outlet shops fill out the
rest of the area. More retail is on the way.
In a conference room on the 10th floor of a Bata building,
Cream Real Estates' wall is full of drawings and plans for its
next project: a $100 million centre with shopping, offices and
university classrooms.
Jarolim said it was important that Zlin's heritage reaches a
new generation.
"We are trying to put together the old -- what Bata
architects have done -- with the new, which is essential for the
21st century."
($1 = 20.5532 Czech crowns)