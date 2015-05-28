By Robert Muller
| CHRUDIM, Czech Republic
CHRUDIM, Czech Republic May 28 Scientists
battling a bee-killing disease are about to start testing a new
weapon -- a sun-heated hive designed by a Czech high school
teacher.
Roman Linhart told Reuters he had secured a patent for his
invention after 10 years of research into ways of wiping out
varroosis disease, which has been destroying bee colonies across
the world.
The stakes are high, as the death of bees threatens harvests
which rely on the insects for pollination.
The teacher at Chrudim's Secondary School of Agriculture,
120 km (75 miles) east from Prague, joins a line-up of experts
who have been trying to find an efficient way to tackle the
condition for decades.
Experts from Czech Republic's Palacky University said they
were about to start trialing Linhart's method -- which aims to
kill the Varroa destructor parasite responsible for the disease
by heating up hives to 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) and higher.
"Scientific probes will be performed in the summer. Some
beekeepers have tested the method and it had the declared
parametres," said Professor Vitezslav Bicik, of the university's
zoology department.
Bee keepers have tried using heat before. But their efforts
have been hampered by difficulties in powering the heating units
in often remote locations and making sure the bees themselves
are not harmed by the high temperatures.
Up to now they have often resorted to removing the entire
population before heating the hive, a tricky and time-consuming
procedure.
Linhart, a bee keeper himself, said he got round the
problems by using just the power of the sun for his thermosolar
hive, and a technique that heats the hive through the glass top
for about two hours.
According to the plans, the heat slowly builds up in
black-painted metal sheets inside the insulated hive,
paralysing, sterilising and eventually killing the mites but
leaving the bees unharmed.
"With this, you can take 100 hives, or as many as you have,
and work simultaneously on all of them," Linhart said.
