* Czech c.bank scrapped FX cap this week
* Investor bets had positioned heavily in bonds
* Could take months for shorter yields to get above zero
* Local funds waiting for yields to normalise
* Graphic on crown, interventions: tmsnrt.rs/2jipWYu
By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, April 7 Czech short-dated bond yields
may have jumped when the central bank scrapped its currency cap
but they are unlikely to get above zero anytime soon as the
market remains awash with crowns and investors are awaiting
stronger FX levels to cash out bets.
The Czech National Bank abandoned a cap on the currency on
Thursday, letting the crown float freely. That prompted some
investors to start unwinding positions betting on a stronger
crown estimated by some analysts at up to 60 billion euros.
The spot market reaction has been muted, with the crown only
firming 1.7 percent past its former cap to 26.57 per euro. The
bank had weakened the crown by more than 5 percent when it
launched interventions to support the cap in 2013.
Foreign investors started betting heavily on the crown in
mid-2016, raising flows into Czech bonds and pushing
shorter-term yields deep below zero.
That pushed out local investment funds that had long been
big buyers of state debt but which could not make negative
yields profitable with cheap financing through FX swaps.
While some foreign players have cashed in bets, dealers say
more are holding their positions and waiting for the crown to
strengthen. "There is still a big chunk of crowns lying around,"
one dealer said.
An illiquid bond market is also a disincentive.
"We have not seen any strong buyers nor sellers. (Investors)
may prefer to stay in the yield they locked up because liquidity
on the bond market is pretty poor at the moment," Komercni Banka
trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said. "I am not expecting yields to
turn too positive anytime soon."
Local investment funds which left the short-term debt market
as yields sank past zero are expecting much the same.
Foreign accounts held 42 percent of about 1.4 trillion
crowns ($55.98 billion) of Czech domestic bonds in February,
double the proportion at the end of 2015.
The yield on the two-year bond ,
which fell to -0.83 percent in January, has risen more than 20
basis points since the cap exit and hit an eight-month high of
-0.02 percent on Friday.
It was later bid at -0.066 percent but with a big gap to
offers of -0.329, showing little interest on either side.
CAUTIOUS APPROACH
While sellers are reluctant, the market also lacks demand.
"We will apply a quite cautious approach and not be in a
hurry to get back into the local market," said Martin Rezac, the
head of Erste Asset Management's Czech branch, which manages 190
billion crowns. "There will be (market) volatility even if it is
muted now ... It still may take months for yields to normalise."
Rezac said his funds had sold out of short-term durations in
the last two quarters and cut their share of Czech government
bonds, shifting largely to cash and also some high-grade bonds.
Two other fund managers told Reuters they were underweight
Czech debt.
"We have moved out of Czech government bonds and are just
mostly in cash and other stuff. It is nonsense for us to buy
bonds with negative yields," said one portfolio manager, who
asked not to be named.
Yields will eventually normalise, with investors focusing on
how soon the central bank might raise its key two-week repo
rate, at 0.05 percent since 2012.
Supply pressures are unlikely to be a factor as the finance
ministry has issued lots of short-dated paper in recent years to
take advantage of negative yields, effectively getting investors
to pay to lend the state money.
Since August 2015 it has issued around 247 billion crowns
($9.90 billion) of bonds with yields below zero, or two-thirds
of total issuance in that period.
The ministry's average debt maturity dropped to 5.0 years at
the end of 2016, from 5.5 three years earlier.
($1 = 25.0070 Czech crowns)
(Editing by Jan Lopatka and Catherine Evans)