UPDATE 1-Foreign investors' share in Czech bonds hits record in June

PRAGUE, July 31 (Reuters) - The share of non-residents holding Czech domestic government bonds rose to a record 47.62 percent in June, with investors banking on the crown currency's firming due to chances of an interest rate hike as early as this week.

Foreign investors have piled into Czech debt markets in the past year, raising the share of non-resident holdings from just 26.12 percent a year ago as they position for crown gains with the central bank shifting to tighter monetary policy.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) took a first step in April when it abandoned a currency cap that had kept the crown weak since 2013. The bank then signalled last month it could deliver its first rate hike in over nine years in the third quarter.

Half of all analysts in a Reuters poll forecast the bank will move on rates already when it meets on Thursday, which would make it the first in the European Union to lift borrowing costs in five years.

That has kept the crown firm, propping up demand up for Czech bonds and treasury bills as investors swapping euros into the market can make profits this way even when debt yields are low or below zero.

Komercni Banka economist Marek Drimal said foreign investors were mainly positioning now with borrowing crowns and parking those in bonds, which does not have a direct impact on the exchange rate.

"The expiration of these trades should not weaken the crown significantly. We expect, on the other hand, the crown's firming thanks to the rise of interest rates by the CNB," he said.

The Czech economy is set to grow around 3 percent this year and next, according to analyst forecasts, while the lowest unemployment in the European Union is pushing up wages.

This is setting the country up for a rate rise, analysts say, although a still-firming crown and loose policy from the European Central Bank are reasons some think the bank will hold off for now on raising rates.

A hike would widen the rate differential with the euro zone, pressuring the crown and feeding into inflation.

Still, the prospect of crown weakening as investors retreat from their positions has weighed on markets. Some analysts say large redemptions of short-term treasury bills in the coming months may be a factor for raising rates.

The central bank has also warned the closing of long crown positions posed an upside inflation risk.