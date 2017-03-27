PRAGUE, March 27 The Czech Finance Ministry will offer a zero coupon bond due 2020 and a 0.95 percent bond due 2030 at auctions on Wednesday, it said on its website, adding to its March calendar as the central bank nears ending its weak-crown policy.

The ministry has been looking to take advantage of financing through bonds with negative yields, pushed lower by the central bank's 3-1/2 year policy of keeping the crown weaker than 27 to the euro which attracted large capital inflows.

The bank has a "hard commitment" to keep the policy in place until the end of the first quarter, which ends this week, while signaling a likely exit is around the middle of the year. Markets are betting the bank will set the crown free sooner, possibly already in April. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)