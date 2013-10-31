PRAGUE Oct 31 The Czech Finance Ministry plans
to borrow 5 billion to 10 billion crowns ($267.6 million-535.2
million) in a retail bond issue to households in the autumn to
help round out its 2013 borrowing, it said on Thursday.
Order books for the second retail bond issue this year will
be opened from Nov. 4 to Nov. 29, although the subscription
period could be shorter, if demand is high.
In a spring sale, the ministry sold debt to ordinary Czechs
worth 17.5 billion crowns.
The ministry has seen high demand for its standard bonds
aimed at institutional investors but also uses retail offerings
to diversify its funding portfolio.
Gross borrowing needs reached 107.6 billion crowns by Oct.
31 and, for all of 2013, is seen at 120.7 billion, the top of
range given by the ministry in July, a presentation of the
retail issue showed.
The ministry slashed its 2013 borrowing target by around
half in July because of a new system which pools public
institutions' funds at the central bank account rather than
commercial banks, improving liquidity management for the state.
($1 = 18.6853 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Angus MacSwan)