PRAGUE, Sept 11 Five people have died in the
Czech Republic and at least 13 are in hospital after drinking
bootleg vodka and rum containing methanol, police said on
Tuesday, in the worst case of fatal alcohol poisoning in the
country in at least 30 years.
While cases like this are rare in the central European state
of 10.5 million, state and industry officials estimate illegal
liquor sales are up and account for 10-20 percent of the market.
Police spokeswoman Sona Stetinska said more cases could
emerge after the first victim was admitted to hospital last
Thursday.
The fourth and fifth victims died on Tuesday in Prerov, 288
km east of Prague. Three others had died in the neighbouring
Moravian-Silesian region in the northeast of the country at the
weekend.
Police have detained a 36-year-old man suspected of being
the source of the tainted liquor.
The Health Ministry stepped up checks on restaurants and
bars on Tuesday after some of the suspect alcohol turned up in
Prague. A ministry spokesman was not available to comment.
