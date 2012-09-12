PRAGUE, Sept 12 The Czech government banned hard
liquor sales by street vendors on Wednesday after a sixteenth
person died from drinking bootleg vodka and rum containing
methanol in the country's worst case of alcohol-related deaths
in decades.
The government has imposed the ban indefinitely on the
market stalls and street kiosks, which have licences to sell
hard liquor. They are common in some Czech towns and often sell
vodka, rum and whisky in tiny plastic cups as well as sandwiches
and other food.
Such a large number of alcohol-related deaths are rare in
the central European state of 10.5 million, although state and
industry officials have estimated that illegal alcohol sales
have been on the increase and account for 10-20 percent of the
market.
Eight more deaths were reported on Wednesday. At least 24
remain in hospital, police spokeswoman Stepanka Zatloukalova
said.
Police took a 36-year old man into custody on suspicion of
distributing tainted liquor in the Moravian-Silesian region, 350
km (217 miles) east of Prague, where the first deaths happened
at the weekend.
A second man was also detained in Zlin, a neighbouring
region.
The Health Ministry has carried out 410 checks in bars and
restaurants in nine out of the country's 14 regions. It found 70
cases where liquor did not have proper documentation, s uch as a
customs or tax stamp, government spokesman Michal Schuster said.
(Reporting by Robert Mueller and Jana Mlcochova; Writing by
Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane Merriman)