PRAGUE, Sept 26 The Czech government agreed on
Wednesday to ease a ban on the sale of spirits after police
found the source of deadly bootleg booze that has killed 26
people, Prime Minister Petr Necas said.
The state banned all sales of hard liquor on Sept. 14 and
stopped exports last week under EU pressure.
Ministers decided on Wednesday to allow sales of alcohol
made before the beginning of this year as well as newly-produced
alcohol marked by new tax stamps, Necas said. Spirits in storage
will have to get a certificate of safe origin or will be
destroyed.
Exports could be allowed within a few days following
consultations with the EU, Necas said.
