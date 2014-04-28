PRAGUE, April 28 Czech brewer Lobkowicz plans to list its shares in the Czech Republic and Austria in an initial public offering (IPO), the company said on Monday.

Lobkowicz said it had named Erste Group Bank as the lead manager of the IPO, which could also include a private placement.

The brewer reported a 2 percent rise in revenues to 1.32 billion Czech crowns ($66.6 million) in 2013.

($1 = 19.8215 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Potter)