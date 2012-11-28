PRAGUE Nov 28 Czech parliament approved a 2013 state budget draft in the first of three readings on Wednesday, putting the government closer to its goal of cutting the fiscal deficit to below the European Union's prescribed ceiling next year.

Prime Minister Petr Necas has made clear he will continue pursuing an unpopular austerity drive that has helped plunge the small, open economy into its longest recession in 15 years and made it one of emerging Europe's worst growth performers.

The largest part of state fiscal accounts, the draft budget still depends on a package of tax hike bills that face a tough parliamentary approval process and will likely continue to squeeze Czech consumers and businesses and hamper recovery.

The bill assumes growth of 0.7 percent in 2013 and has a deficit target of 100 billion crowns ($5.11 billion), down from 105 billion expected this year.

That would put the total fiscal deficit at 2.9 percent of gross domestic product, from an expected 3.2 percent this year and just under the EU's 3 percent limit.

The growth prognosis is in line with a 0.8 percent forecast issued by the rich-nations' Organisation for Economic and Cooperation and Development club on Tuesday. But the deficit goal is smaller than the OECD's 3.3 percent forecast.

The budget draft sees overall revenue at 1.080 trillion crowns, down from 1.085 trillion this year. It sees expenditure at 1.180 trillion, down from 1.190 trillion.

The forecast revenue decline comes despite a tax package that Necas's three-party ruling coalition is trying to push through. It has encountered bouts of internal dissent and staunch criticism from the leftist opposition.

The package includes three-year increases of 1 percentage point to the value added tax (VAT) rates to 15 percent and 21 percent and an additional tax of 7 percent for earnings of more than 100,000 crowns ($5,100) a month.

The bills face likely rejection by a Senate controlled by the opposition Social Democrats in a debate starting on Dec. 5.

Necas's coalition can override that veto through a new vote in the lower house, although it lost its majority there in a dispute over the tax laws earlier this month.

It now relies firmly on only 98 of the chamber's 200 deputies. But it has also managed to find support from a handful of independents, and analysts say it should be able to push the bills through.

Necas has said the bills would be the last austerity measures the cabinet would pursue. It has backed off of a plan to balance the budget by 2016 and says it will now focus on measures to stimulate growth.