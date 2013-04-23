PRAGUE, April 23 The Czech Republic can pause
its fiscal consolidation drive to give the economy a breathing
space, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek told Reuters on
Tuesday.
"I believe that in the current situation when interest rates
have dropped to all-time lows, when we safely squeeze the budget
deficit below 3 percent, we do not need to suffocate the economy
more than necessary," the minister told Reuters by telephone.
Kalousek said the government could pause its austerity
programme until growth picks up. A draft of budget targets for
2014-2016, obtained by Reuters on Tuesday, showed the ministry
planned deficits of 2.8 percent of gross domestic product in
each of 2014-2016, higher than previously planned.