PRAGUE Jan 7 Czech new passenger car
registrations sank by 14.9 percent year on year in December to
12,784 units as demand in the recession-hit economy ebbed, the
country's Car Importers Association said on Monday.
For the whole of 2012, car registrations edged up by 0.42
percent to 174,009 units.
Austerity drives across Europe have cut demand and
automakers have warned there was little prospect of a quick
turnaround due to expectations of further drop in demand and
overcapacity in the car sector.
The Czech economy has in particular suffered from lack of
demand as consumers choose to hang on to their savings.
The association said Volkswagen's Skoda brand
remained the market leader with a 30.90 percent market share in
2012, followed by Volkswagen's 8.72 percent and Hyundai's
8.7 percent.
