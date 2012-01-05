PRAGUE Jan 5 New car registrations in the Czech Republic rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in 2011 to 186,551 vehicles, the country's Car Importers Association said on Thursday.

It was the third best result since statistics started in 2004.

The market leader remained Skoda, a unit of Volkswagen with sales of 53,369 vehicles. (Reporting by Jan Korselt; Editin by Jason Hovet)