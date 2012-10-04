PRAGUE Oct 4 Czech new passenger car
registrations fell by 6 percent year on year in the third
quarter to 36,826 units as demand in the recession-hit economy
ebbed, the country's Car Importers Association said on Thursday.
Europe has continued to reel from economic recession and the
impact of austerity cuts with automakers warning there would be
no imminent recovery.
On Monday, France's CCFA auto industry association cut its
full-year market forecast as sales dropped further there and in
Italy and Spain last month.
The Czech economy has in particular suffered from lack of
consumer demand and consumers preferences to hang on to their
savings.
Volkswagen's Skoda brand remained the market
leader in the July-September period with a 30.63 percent market
share, followed by Hyundai's 8.9 percent and
Volkswagen brand cars with a 8.4 percent share.
The demand picture may be somewhat worse than the headline
car registrations figures show.
Daily Lidove Noviny has reported there was a growing
proportion of re-exports by dealers. Those cars are first
registered in the Czech Republic but later exported, thus
artificially inflating the domestic registrations data.
The daily said in August that out 111,814 cars registered in
the Czech Republic in the first seven months of the year, nearly
17,000 were later unregistered and exported.
The association, which groups companies importing and
trading in cars, said it did not collect statistics on
re-exported vehicles.
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Mike Nesbit)