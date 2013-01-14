PRAGUE Jan 14 Czech car production fell for the
first time in nine years in 2012, down 1.7 percent to 1.17
million, the Automotive Industry Association said.
The automotive sector is a major driver for an
export-reliant Czech economy stuck in recession, accounting for
about a fifth of industrial output and exports.
Car sales in several European countries fell to the lowest
levels in years in 2012, with December registration data
underscoring challenges facing the broader economy. Automakers
are facing a sustained slump as the euro zone debt crisis and
government austerity measures hit demand.
The Czech sector is dominated by German carmaker
Volkswagen's Skoda Auto unit, which accounted for 56
percent of 2012 car production, the car industry association
said on Monday.
South Korean group Hyundai Motor's Czech plant's
share of production rose to 26 percent, while a joint venture of
Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor and French peer PSA
Peugeot Citroen accounted for 18 percent.
Data from the final quarter of 2012 signalled the Czech
economy likely continued in recession, struggling with poor
consumer sentiment and slowing trade amid the euro zone crisis.
Industrial output in November fell 3.9 percent, according to
the latest data, and a purchasing manager survey has been stuck
in negative territory.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Dan Lalor)