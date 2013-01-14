PRAGUE Jan 14 Czech car production fell for the first time in nine years in 2012, down 1.7 percent to 1.17 million, the Automotive Industry Association said.

The automotive sector is a major driver for an export-reliant Czech economy stuck in recession, accounting for about a fifth of industrial output and exports.

Car sales in several European countries fell to the lowest levels in years in 2012, with December registration data underscoring challenges facing the broader economy. Automakers are facing a sustained slump as the euro zone debt crisis and government austerity measures hit demand.

The Czech sector is dominated by German carmaker Volkswagen's Skoda Auto unit, which accounted for 56 percent of 2012 car production, the car industry association said on Monday.

South Korean group Hyundai Motor's Czech plant's share of production rose to 26 percent, while a joint venture of Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor and French peer PSA Peugeot Citroen accounted for 18 percent.

Data from the final quarter of 2012 signalled the Czech economy likely continued in recession, struggling with poor consumer sentiment and slowing trade amid the euro zone crisis.

Industrial output in November fell 3.9 percent, according to the latest data, and a purchasing manager survey has been stuck in negative territory. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Dan Lalor)