PRAGUE, July 16 Car production in the Czech
Republic rose in the first six months of the year, but at a
slower pace than in 2011 as demand for cars in Europe fell, the
Association of Automotive Industry said on Monday.
Production of cars and light utility vehicles rose by 4.8
percent year on year to 662,529 in the first half, the
association said, after rising by 11.4 percent for the whole of
2011.
The association did not provide a comparable rate of growth
for the first half of 2011, though web site auto.cz said output
rose 13.6 percent year on year in the first half of 2011 to
632,245.
"The development on European markets where a majority of
vehicles produced in the Czech Republic is intended, is not
favourable," the association's chief Martin Jahn said.
But despite the slowdown, the first six months of the year
marked the highest first-half production on records, he said.
"What matters is that, unlike in many other countries, there is
not a drop in production," Jahn added.
Cars and car parts are the main Czech exports and their
production makes up around a fifth of industrial output. A rise
in manufacturing has been mitigating an economic recession which
started in the fourth quarter last year as government austerity
measures hit demand.
The association also said Volkswagen's Czech
unit Skoda Auto produced 56.8 percent of all vehicles in the
period, followed by Hyundai Motor Co's Czech unit
which produced 24.7 percent.
TPCA, the Czech car assembly plant jointly owned by Toyota
Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen, made 18.5
percent of all vehicles.
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova)