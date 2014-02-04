Moody's to assess French rating implications after final election vote
LONDON, April 24 Rating agency Moody's said on Monday it would wait until after next month's deciding French election vote to assess the impact on the country's credit rating.
PRAGUE Feb 4 Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint Jiri Rusnok, who led a caretaker government until January, to the central bank board on Wednesday Feb. 5, the president's office said.
The appointment was expected after Zeman had earlier said he would name Rusnok to succeed Eva Zamrazilova, whose six-year term ends in March.
LONDON, April 24 Rating agency Moody's said on Monday it would wait until after next month's deciding French election vote to assess the impact on the country's credit rating.
MOSCOW, April 24 Ukraine has launched an investigation into the death of an American working for the European security watchdog OSCE, whose vehicle hit a landmine in the country's conflict-hit east, the general prosecutor's office (GPU) said on Monday.