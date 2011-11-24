* Czech cbank says lending financed by domestic deposits

* Says loan to deposit ratio in banking sector is 73 pct (Adds background)

By Jana Mlcochova

PRAGUE, Nov 24 New guidelines planned for Austrian bank lending in emerging Europe are not relevant for the units of the country's banks in the Czech Republic, the Czech central bank said on Thursday.

Austrian regulators proposed rules this week that link bank lending to the amount of refinancing lenders can manage to raise locally in central, eastern and southeastern Europe.

The initiative came amid rising concern among economists that demands by euro zone countries that their banks raise capital to counteract losses tied to the spreading debt crisis might draw badly needed financing away from emerging Europe.

When the global economic crisis erupted in late 2008, the Czech central bank waged a campaign to calm market concerns that the country would lose funding due to a pullback by foreign banks.

It reiterated on Thursday that the Czech banking sector covered all of its loans with deposits from local sources, meaning there was no risk of a drop in financing due to the Austrian banking rules.

"Czech banks provide loans from domestic deposits by Czech savers and do not need financing from abroad," the bank said in a statement.

In a conference call, central bank spokesman Marek Petrus said the Austrian proposals were not relevant to Czech lenders.

"The announcement of Austrian supervisory bodies is not, according to the Czech central bank, relevant to subsidiaries of Austrian banks operating in the Czech Republic," he said.

He repeated an earlier statement by the bank's Vice Governor Mojmir Hampl for a newspaper saying that sister companies of foreign banks were supervised by a local supervisory body, which was the Czech central bank.

That followed an angry reaction by the president of Romania -- a country that depends on Austrian bank lending -- who said the rules were unfair and would leave his country vulnerable to a credit squeeze.

According to the Austrian proposal, subsidiaries of its banks in foreign countries will have to ensure that the ratio of new loans to local refinancing does not exceed 110 percent.

The proposed rules could affect UniCredit unit Bank Austria, Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International -- all of which have units in the Czech Republic, including Erste's Ceska Sporitelna, the country's largest bank by assets.

Ceska Sporitelna's loan-to-deposit ratio was 67.3 percent at the end of September while the lender provided loans worth 471.6 billion Czech crowns, according to the nine-months results.

Czech Raiffeisenbank's loan-to-deposit ratio was 119 percent, according to the bank's half year report, with loans at 161.8 billion crowns.

Raiffeisenbank's spokesman said the new rules should not be a problem, as the amount of deposits has been steadily rising over the past couple of years, while loans have been declining -- indicating the ratio of new loans should fall below the Austrian limit.

UniCredit was not immediate available.

The sector loan-to-deposit ratio was 73 percent, one of the lowest levels in the European Union, the central bank statement said.

The bank pointed to a report in the Wall Street Journal that it said had misinterpreted data by the Bank for International Settlements. The report said euro zone banks had provided loans to the Czech Republic exceeding 105 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

The bank said the report did not point out that the assets -- although owned by Austrian banks -- were financed locally through Czech deposits rather than from loans from the parent companies. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, additional reporting by Jan Korselt; Editing by John Stonestreet)