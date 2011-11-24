* Czech cbank says lending financed by domestic deposits
PRAGUE, Nov 24 New guidelines planned for
Austrian bank lending in emerging Europe are not relevant for
the units of the country's banks in the Czech Republic, the
Czech central bank said on Thursday.
Austrian regulators proposed rules this week that link bank
lending to the amount of refinancing lenders can manage to raise
locally in central, eastern and southeastern Europe.
The initiative came amid rising concern among economists
that demands by euro zone countries that their banks raise
capital to counteract losses tied to the spreading debt crisis
might draw badly needed financing away from emerging Europe.
When the global economic crisis erupted in late 2008, the
Czech central bank waged a campaign to calm market concerns that
the country would lose funding due to a pullback by foreign
banks.
It reiterated on Thursday that the Czech banking sector
covered all of its loans with deposits from local sources,
meaning there was no risk of a drop in financing due to the
Austrian banking rules.
"Czech banks provide loans from domestic deposits by Czech
savers and do not need financing from abroad," the bank said in
a statement.
In a conference call, central bank spokesman Marek Petrus
said the Austrian proposals were not relevant to Czech lenders.
"The announcement of Austrian supervisory bodies is not,
according to the Czech central bank, relevant to subsidiaries of
Austrian banks operating in the Czech Republic," he said.
He repeated an earlier statement by the bank's Vice Governor
Mojmir Hampl for a newspaper saying that sister companies of
foreign banks were supervised by a local supervisory body, which
was the Czech central bank.
That followed an angry reaction by the president of Romania
-- a country that depends on Austrian bank lending -- who said
the rules were unfair and would leave his country vulnerable to
a credit squeeze.
According to the Austrian proposal, subsidiaries of its
banks in foreign countries will have to ensure that the ratio of
new loans to local refinancing does not exceed 110 percent.
The proposed rules could affect UniCredit unit
Bank Austria, Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank
International -- all of which have units in the Czech
Republic, including Erste's Ceska Sporitelna, the country's
largest bank by assets.
Ceska Sporitelna's loan-to-deposit ratio was 67.3 percent at
the end of September while the lender provided loans worth 471.6
billion Czech crowns, according to the nine-months results.
Czech Raiffeisenbank's loan-to-deposit ratio was 119
percent, according to the bank's half year report, with loans at
161.8 billion crowns.
Raiffeisenbank's spokesman said the new rules should not be
a problem, as the amount of deposits has been steadily rising
over the past couple of years, while loans have been declining
-- indicating the ratio of new loans should fall below the
Austrian limit.
UniCredit was not immediate available.
The sector loan-to-deposit ratio was 73 percent, one of the
lowest levels in the European Union, the central bank statement
said.
The bank pointed to a report in the Wall Street Journal that
it said had misinterpreted data by the Bank for International
Settlements. The report said euro zone banks had provided loans
to the Czech Republic exceeding 105 percent of the country's
gross domestic product.
The bank said the report did not point out that the assets
-- although owned by Austrian banks -- were financed locally
through Czech deposits rather than from loans from the parent
companies.
