PRAGUE Nov 24 New guidelines planned for Austrian bank lending in emerging Europe are not relevant for units of Austrian banks in the Czech Republic, the Czech central bank said on Thursday.

"The announcement of Austrian supervisory bodies is not, according to the Czech central bank, relevant for subsidiaries of Austrian banks operating in the Czech Republic," central bank spokesman Marek Petrus said on a conference call.

He gave no details. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova)