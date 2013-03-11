PRAGUE, March 11 Czech fourth quarter gross domestic product data represent a risk to the central bank's forecast in the direction of a rather deeper-than-expected economic downturn, the bank said on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) dipped by 0.2 percent quarter on quarter in the final three months of the year and by 1.7 percent year on year. The bank had expected output to fall by 1.4 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter.

The bank also said February inflation signalled a moderate downside risk to its forecast. Monetary policy relevant inflation, defined as headline inflation adjusted for the primary impact from changes in indirect taxes, was 0.9 percent, just below the central bank's tolerance band of 1-3 percent.