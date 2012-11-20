(Adds quote, background)
PRAGUE Nov 20 The Czech Republic does not need
quantitative easing but that does not stop the central bank from
considering market interventions to weaken the crown, the bank's
Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Tuesday.
The bank has said interventions would be the next tool if it
needs to relax policy further after cutting its main repo rate
to 0.05 percent this month.
Governor Miroslav Singer has said there may be a need to
ease policy more around the middle of 2013.
"When my colleague Singer says something about possible
entry into the foreign exchange market, let me remind you that
this is not a thought about this market, this economy needing
some liquidity injections," Hampl told an economic seminar.
"This is in a situation when you cannot go below zero in
interest rates and you have the feeling that there are
anti-inflationary risks, you will not meet the inflation target,
then one of the first tools that comes into mind is the exchange
rate, with all the risks that it entails."
Hampl's six-year term runs out in December but he may be
reappointed for another one.
He has repeatedly spoken against non-standard policies, such
as the quantitative easing employed in the United States and
Britain to pump money into the economy, saying the economy was
fundamentally sound and did not need it.
An intervention to weaken the crown would increase the local
value of exporters' earnings. Price rises caused by a weaker
exchange rate would also help the bank bring inflation up
towards its 2 percent target.
The crown traded at 25.270 to the euro on Tuesday.
It has lost 3.4 percent since Singer began talking about
interventions or other easing tools, compared to a 0.9 percent
weakening of the Polish zloty and the Romanian leu
and a 0.4 percent firming of the Hungarian forint
in the same period.
(Reporting by Robert Mueller; writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)