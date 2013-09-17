PRAGUE, Sept 17 The Czech central bank should
only intervene against the crown currency in case it firms out
of line with economic fundamentals, Dow Jones Newswires quoted
central bank board member Eva Zamrazilova as saying.
Zamrazilova has long opposed intervening in the currency
market to weaken the currency, along with majority on the
seven-member board.
"I'd rather leave such instruments as a defence against any
crown firming unwarranted by (economic) fundamentals,"
Zamrazilova told Dow Jones in an interview.
She said she could not exclude volatility on the market in
relation to the Federal Reserve's plan to reduce its bond
purchase programme.
"Although I don't see (koruna appreciation) as a realistic
scenario at the moment, I can't rule it out because I think we
have to expect a period of higher volatility on financial
markets," Zamrazilova said. "This will come along as large
central banks end their non-standard policies."
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Robert Muller)