PRAGUE Aug 2 The Czech central bank left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday, folowing a 25 basis point cut in June to record low of 0.5 percent.

The bank is due to release new growth and inflation forecasts later on Thursday, expected to show a further downgrade in the central European economy's outlook.

The bank will hold a news conference at 2.30 pm (1230 GMT) to discuss its policy decision. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)