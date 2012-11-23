PRAGUE Nov 23 Czech president Vaclav Klaus
re-appointed Mojmir Hampl and Vladimir Tomsik for new six-year
terms as vice governors of the country's central bank on Friday.
The re-appointments maintain policy continuity at the bank
which has cut interest rates to near zero to revive the
recession-hit economy.
Analysts widely expected Tomsik, 38, and Hampl, 37, to stay
on at the central bank. They both share Klaus's opposition to
euro zone membership and tighter regulatory framework.
